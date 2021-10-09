Uzodimma congratulates Isiguzo on re-election as NUJ President

Imo governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, has congratulated Comrade Chris Isiguzo on his re-election to the office of the President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Isiguzo was overwhelmingly returned by his colleagues at the Union’s triennial conference in Umuahia, the Abia capital, on Thursday.

In a statement in Owerri on Saturday, Uzodimma’s spokesman, Oguwike Nwachuku, quoted Gov Uzodimma as saying that Isiguzo had demonstrated leadership capacity that made it possible for him to win the trust, support and confidence of his colleagues.

He lauded the orderly manner in which journalists went about the process and congratulated all the delegates for the zeal to elect leaders of their choice.

He urged journalists to concertedly pursue an ideology geared towards contributing their quota for the betterment of the society.

The governor expressed confidence that Isiguzo and his team would lead the NUJ to enviable heights and leave a legacy that would be difficult to ignore many years after they had served out their term.

“I urge Comrade Isiguzo and his team to work hard to ensure that they use their positions and talents to serve and meet the reasonable expectations of their members.

“I also encourage them to ensure that the role of the media in nation building is brought to the fore in all their activities,” he said.