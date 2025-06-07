Uwais: We lost architect of electoral reform, conscience of bench — NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Friday described the late Mohammed Uwais, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, as an architect of electoral reform and conscience of the bench.

The NBA said this in a statement it issued in Lagos, jointly signed by its President and Secretary, Afam Osigwe (SAN) and Mobolaji Ojibara respectively.

It said that the late jurist was the architect of electoral reform in Nigeria, whose demise had created a huge vacuum.

The statement said: “The Nigerian Bar Association mourns the passing of Hon. Justice Muhammad Lawal Uwais, GCON, former CJN, who departed this life today.

“Justice Uwais was more than a jurist; he was a pillar of the Nigerian Judiciary and a beacon of integrity, scholarship, and reform.

“His tenure as Chief Justice of Nigeria, from 1995 to 2006, remains one of the most defining periods in the history of the nation’s judiciary.

“As the second longest serving Chief Justice, he was a staunch advocate of judicial independence, ethical discipline on the Bench, and the preservation of democratic principles.

“A man of exceptional intellectual depth, Justice Uwais delivered landmark judgments that significantly advanced constitutional interpretation and civil liberties in Nigeria.”

Also Read

The NBA noted that even in retirement, Justice Uwais continued to serve with distinction.

It said that as chairman of the Electoral Reform Committee of 2007, he proposed far-reaching recommendations.

It added: “His legacy is one of legal brilliance, public service, moral discipline, and visionary leadership.

“Justice Uwais leaves behind an indelible imprint on our national conscience, the legal profession, and the system of justice in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Bar Association extends its heartfelt condolences to the Uwais family, the Nigerian Judiciary, and the entire legal community.”

NAN reports that Uwais was born on June 12, 1936 in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He was widely respected for his steadfast commitment to judicial reforms and protection of judicial independence during his tenure as CJN.

Post Views: 21