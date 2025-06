Uwais: Nigeria has lost a phenomenal jurist, statement — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, who died on Friday at 89, as a phenomenal jurist and statesman who served Nigeria with honour, courage, and exceptional integrity.

President Tinubu said this in a statement he personally signed some hours after the news became public that the former CJN had died on Friday.

He said in the statement: “I join family members, friends, proteges and well-meaning Nigerians in mourning this respected patriot and statesman, who passed away today as we mark Eid-Al-Adha.

“Many remarkable highpoints hallmarked Justice Uwais’ illustrious career on the bench. He superintended the Judiciary at a challenging time in our history with tact, patience, and a sense of duty. This stabilising role helped usher in the current democratic dispensation, which he had the distinct honour of ushering in as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, who swore in the elected president on May 29, 1999.

“In retirement, the Federal Government called upon Justice Uwais to head a panel to investigate the conduct of our elections. Given his pedigree and personal integrity, he was the right person for that onerous assignment.

“Not surprisingly, Justice Uwais led the panel to produce a critical report that contained a detailed prognosis of our electoral system.

“In active service and retirement, the late Justice Uwais maintained a dignified persona, earning him respect beyond his immediate constituency.

“May God Almighty accept the soul of Justice Uwais and admit him to Jannatul Firdaus.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Uwais family, the government and the people of Kaduna State, as well as the members of the Nigerian Judiciary, over the death of this colossus.”

