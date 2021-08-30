Uwaifo’s death, a sad development — Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the death of a legendary singer and guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo, as a sad development.

Gbajabiamila said Uwaifo’s accomplishments would never be forgotten as he used his genre of music to entertain and educate Nigerians.

The Speaker recalled how Uwaifo became popular in handling the guitar, which he said attracted the attention of a lot of Nigerians at the time.

Gbajabiamila said Uwaifo would be missed by Nigerians and prayed God to grant the soul of the legendary musician eternal rest.