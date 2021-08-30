Uwaifo family speaks on cause of his death

The family of legendary musician, Sir Victor Uwaifo, who died on Saturday in Benin, the Edo State capital, at the age of 80, has debunked rumours that his father died of the dreaded COVID-19.

His son, Goodman Osarentin Uwaifo, who spoke in the company of his sister, Evelyn Oghonmwen, revealed this.

Goodman said his father died from complications resulting from pneumonia and not COVID-19.

The third son of the music icon said his father was rushed to Stella Obasanjo Hospital in suburban Benin on Friday and passed on at about 4pm from untreated pneumonia.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to clear this misinformation.

“We have heard rumours going around that our father, Sir Victor Uwaifo, died of COVID-19.

“It is not true.

“He died of pneumonia and not COVID-19.

“He was rushed to the hospital on Friday and passed on the following day on Saturday, August 28.

“We did the necessary tests.

“He was treated for pneumonia.”

Goodman, a Pastor with Image of God Bible Ministry, Benin, confessed that he is yet to come to grips with the loss of his father, but had been able to weather the storm because of his strong faith in God.

He said: “I have mixed feelings over his sudden death.

“Before he passed on, I had different feelings.

“I am yet to accept the reality of his death.

“I am very, very sad.

“I am able to bear it because of my calling as a pastor.

“I will not respond emotionally as my brothers and sisters are doing because of my calling as a pastor.

“I am really sad.”