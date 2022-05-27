Uvalde shooting: Texas police admits shooting response was ‘wrong’

Texas Police had admitted they made the “wrong decision” by failing to storm a classroom in Robb Elementary School as a gunman killed 19 children inside.

Speaking Friday, during a heated press conference, chief Texas safety official, Steven McCraw admitted, saying: “If I thought it would help, I would apologize”.

He said officers delayed entering the room because they didn’t believe it was still an “active shooter” situation, still related pupils inside made multiple calls begging for police to come.

McCraw confirmed there was a 40 minute gap from the police unit’s arrival to the moment they decided to storm the classroom where the gunman had barricaded himself.

The senior officer on the scene decided to wait until the school janitor arrived with the keys because they thought that either “no kids were at risk” by then or “no one was living anymore”.

The delayed police response, combined with video footage showing frustrated parents being tackled and handcuffed by police while the gunman was still inside the school, has led to growing public anger and scrutiny of how the police handled the situation.

The gunman crashed his car near the school at about 11:30 local time, McCraw disclosed, and walked around the building firing “more than one hundred rounds” into classrooms as he looked to get inside.

An officer for the school district, who was not on campus at the time, drove immediately to the scene following a 911 call but “drove right by the suspect who was hunkered down behind a vehicle”, McCraw said.

By 11:35, the assailant had entered the school through a door that was propped open earlier by a teacher, and barricaded himself into a classroom.

Police officers followed him into the building minutes later but remained in the hallway.

McCraw confirmed that as many as 19 police officers had gathered outside the classroom but they made no immediate effort to get inside.

It was not until 12:51 that a tactical unit entered the classroom and killed him – about 75 minutes after the attack began.

The commanding officer on scene – the Uvalde school district’s chief of police, who was not present at Friday’s news conference – believed the situation was no longer one involving an “active shooter”.

The description is at odds with the disclosure that at least four emergency 911 calls were made from within the school – some from children barricaded inside with the gunman – begging for police to come. BBC