Conveners and Stakeholders of the emergent political alternative movement in Nigeria, National Consultative Front, will be hosting a major national dialogue on internal party democracy in Nigeria to commemorate International Democracy Day.

The NCFront, which initiated a citizens-led and value-driven mega party process recently, announced this on Sunday in Abuja.

It said it will host a major webinar-based national dialogue on reenacting internal party democracy in Nigeria critical to the pursuit of its historic agenda to rescue Nigeria and create a new prosperous Nigeria that works for all irrespective of social divide.

In a statement on Sunday by the NCFront and signed by its Head of Public Affairs Bureau, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, the Front announced that the first in the series of its slated National Dialogue on the Future of Nigeria, titled: “Dearth of Internal Party Democracy and the Future of Nigeria,” will be holding virtually on September 15, 2020 at 4pm in commemoration of the International Democracy Day, 2020.

Yunusa said: “To lead intervention at the National Dialogue, which is expected to covered live by thr international press are; Prof Atahiru Jega – Lead Speaker, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN – Panelist, Amb Nkoyo Toyo – Panelist, Dr Isawu Dogo – Panelist, Barr Femi Falana, SAN – Panelist, Ms Bilkisu MAGORO – Panelist, Dr Muiz Banire, SAN – Panelist, Hadjia Najatu Mohammed- Panelist, NBA Leadership, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba – Chair, Prof Pat Utomi – Moderator among other eminent Nigerians expected to attend the Confab

“This historic Confab on Internal Party democracy, is expected to tackle why and how political leadership in Nigeria is so pedestrian – the deliberate blocking of great talents and potentials by frustrating internal democracy in the leading political parties, the emerging phenomenon of state capture, and the abuse of security votes which makes public resources available for abuse and personal use to dominate and determine party decisions and choices.”