UTME: Mmesoma Ejikeme apologises to JAMB for forging result

At last, Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme has apologised to Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for forging her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

The 19-year old embattled candidate Wednesday read an apology letter in an investigative hearing by the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee to probe the matter.

The Committee is headed by Sada Soli.

She pleaded for leniency as she promised such would not happen again.

She also claimed not to have been involved in examination malpractice before in her life.

JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede was also present at the hearing.

Recall that the young Ejikeme first claimed she scored 362 as against 249 – her original score.

Following her misconduct, JAMB slammed a three year ban on her – from participating in all its examinations.

