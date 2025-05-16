UTME Error: I stand with Oloyede — Yabatech Rector

The Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Dr. I. A. Abdul, has declared his support for the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, over the error that occurred in the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Abdul, also an Engineer, made his position on the UTME error known in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

The Rector in the statement titled: “Standing in Solidarity with JAMB Leadership Amidst 2025 UTME Challenges,” said: “As the Rector of Yaba College of Technology and a dedicated advocate for educational excellence in Nigeria, I extend my unwavering support to Professor Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), and his entire team during this challenging period following the uproar concerning 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“The recent technical glitches that affected approximately 379,997 candidates across 157 centres, particularly in Lagos and the South-East states, have understandably caused distress among students and stakeholders. Professor Oloyede’s heartfelt apology and assumption of full responsibility demonstrate commendable leadership and integrity. His commitment to transparency and prompt corrective measures, including the rescheduling of examinations for affected candidates, underscores his dedication to upholding the credibility of our educational assessments.

“While the overall performance in the 2025 UTME has raised concerns, it’s imperative to recognise the complexities involved in administering large-scale examinations in a technologically evolving environment. This incident serves as a catalyst for all educational stakeholders to collaborate more closely, ensuring robust systems that can withstand unforeseen challenges.

“Yaba College of Technology remains committed to supporting JAMB’s initiatives and reforms aimed at enhancing the integrity and efficiency of our examination processes. We stand in solidarity with Professor Oloyede, we are with him in the future he beholds for JAMB, we reaffirm our confidence in his visionary leadership and urge other leaders in the country to take a cue from his leadership style.”

