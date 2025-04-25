UTME: Ekiti cancels restriction of movement for environmental sanitation

The Ekiti State Government has directed the cancellation of restriction on human and vehicular movements for this month’s environmental sanitation exercise billed for April 26, 2025.

This decision, according to a public announcement issued on Friday, was made in consideration of the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in order to ensure smooth movement for candidates and examination officials.

“There will be no restriction on human and vehicular movement during this month’s exercise due to the ongoing Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Examination, in order to allow free movement of candidates and examination officials,” the statement read.

Despite the lifting of movement restrictions, the state government has called on residents across the 16 Local Government Areas to actively participate in the sanitation exercise, which will hold between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

The government stressed the importance of maintaining environmental hygiene and encouraged citizens to clean their immediate surroundings, public drains, markets, and public spaces.

“Residents are strongly encouraged to actively participate in the sanitation exercise by cleaning their immediate surroundings, public drains, markets, and public spaces, in the interest of public health and environmental safety,” the statement added.

To ensure compliance and monitor the exercise, environmental health officers, NGOs, and security agencies will be deployed across the state.

The government also warned that mobile courts would be operational to address violations of environmental health and sanitation laws.

“Environmental Health Officers, NGOs, and Security Agencies will be on the ground to monitor the exercise, and Mobile Courts will remain operational to address violations of Environmental Health and Sanitation laws,” the statement said.

The government urged all residents to demonstrate a collective commitment to a cleaner and healthier Ekiti State.

“Let us remain committed to building a cleaner and healthier Ekiti State,” it concluded.

Post Views: 6