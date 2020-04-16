A utility vehicle with registration number KSF 383 XZ on Wednesday crushed a Lagos Waste Management Authority staff on duty at Anthony Bus Stop in Lagos.

The State Traffic Officer, CSP Oriyomi Oluwasanmi, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the woman was crushed by the utility vehicle.

Oluwasanmi said her presence at the scene was to stem the crisis that could have happened as a result of the accident.

She said the Divisional Traffic Officer called her when those at the scene of the accident did not allow the utility vehicle to be towed.

She added that the accident disrupted the flow of traffic for those on essential duties.

An official of LAWMA, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the woman was carrying out her duty when the utility vehicle reversed on the highway and crushed her to death.

According to the official, the driver missed the service lane that could take him to Oshodi and was trying to reverse when the accident occurred.

A NAN correspondent who got to the scene of the accident gathered that it happened at about 9am and the corpse of the woman had been taken to the mortuary.

NAN.