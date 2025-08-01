UTA receives full approval to operate in Nigeria, signs cooperation agreement with FG

The Federal Government of through the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning on Thursday officially sealed its relationship with United Towns Agency for North South Cooperation (UTA), a United Nations non-governmental organisation operating in Nigeria.

The relationship between the two bodies was formally consummated through a cooperation agreement signed by both parties.

Speaking on behalf of the Federal Government, during the handing over of the agreement, the Acting Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Samson Ebimaro, who stood in for the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, enjoined UTA to abide by the terms and conditions of the cooperation agreement.

Ebimaro stated that the Ministry will not hesitate to wield the big stick if the UTA deviates from the terms spelt out in the agreement.

The Permanent Secretary further stated that the Ministry’s duty is that of coordination, while the NGOs are meant to work with states, local governments and the people on poverty reduction, health and sundry issues in line with their mandate, as he advised UTA to carry out its duties judiciously.

He said: “We’ve come a long way in processing and signing this agreement with your organisation on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“It implies you want to work with us.

“It is a voluntary exercise because you want to support humanitarian initiative.

“We have become your host because this is the Ministry that coordinate the priorities, plans and projects of the Federal Government.

“We thank you for the initiative as we sign this agreement with you as an international Non-Governmental Organisation working in Nigeria.

“Your rights and privileges are well spelt out in the agreement and we encourage you to follow the provisions of the agreement faithfully.

“You should not do things that are inimical to the national interest of the country.

“We encourage you to work in accordance to the agreement.

“The Honourable Minister has graciously endorsed this agreement.”

In her response, the Country President, UTA Nigeria, Ambassador Abigail Amalaha, thanked the Ministry and the Federal Government for their strict enforcement and scrutiny of the sector.

She promised that UTA Nigeria will abide to and respect the terms and conditions spelt out in the agreement, while emphasising that as a Nigerian, she would only do those things that will bring honour and upliftment to the country.

Amalaha also expressed her gratitude to the parent body of the organisation in Geneva, Switzerland for the confidence reposed in the Nigerian chapter, while promising to advance the ideals and goals of the organization in Nigeria in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

