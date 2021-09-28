Usyk targets Tyson Fury undisputed mega-fight

Oleksandr Usyk stated his desire to fight WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, following an impressive victory over Anthony Joshua.

The two-weight unified king of the top division defeated Joshua in his hometown on Saturday night. In the process, Usyk became the number one in the weight class.

Inactivity played a big part in Fury being displaced as the top dog at 200 pounds plus, although Usyk is open to a fight that will decide the ultimate winner.

“I don’t want to wait two or three years. It’s a lot to wait two or three years [to fight Tyson Fury],” said Usyk at a homecoming press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

“I currently have four belts. The main belt is currently with Tyson Fury,” he added, signifying where his desire lies. “I would very much like to have a unification fight.”

Promoter Alex Krassyuk knows there’s work to do before Usyk can face Fury in 2022. Joshua has a rematch clause in the contract.

If invoked, as expected by the beaten Briton, Usyk vs. Joshua will happen by March – as WBN previously stated.

“The approximate time February, March. It is,” said Krassyuk. “And within this period, a rematch should take place.”

On a potential venue for the second Joshua fight, Krassyuk also confirmed another WBN reported possibility.

“We are working on that we want events of this magnitude to take place in Ukraine,” he said. “There are a lot of circumstances, but we will still do what depends on us to make the most of such opportunities to popularize the sport.

Krassyuk threw in a potential venue, too: “NSC Olimpiysky Stadium, February!”

Concluding, Usyk is proud of his achievements after stating his academic abilities didn’t bode well for his future.

“You know what makes me happy when my son goes to school and doesn’t cry. He doesn’t like going to school.

“I say to him: ‘It is necessary, it’s cool to go to school. It’s kind of cheating because I didn’t want to go to school either.”