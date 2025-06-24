Usman’s Last Dance? Veterans’ Comeback Win Rekindles Title Ambitions

Kamaru Usman ended a four-fight losing streak with an impressive unanimous decision victory over Joaquin Buckley as a co-main event at UFC Fight Night in Atlanta on June 14, 2025. The ex-welterweight champion blocked the striking game of the Buckley striker, taking him down four times and controlling the octagon in the course of five rounds. The unanimous decision, 49 46, 49 46, and 48 47 on the cards of the judges, confirmed Usman is back not only to the competition, but also to its relevance in a rich field of welterweight.

Emotional and Physical Reset

This was not just a win, but an emotional psyche wash. In his first match since November 2021, Usman clearly struggled with his demons both inside and out during the post-fight interviews. The sobbing that he did in the Octagon proved how depressive the past couple of years must have been, with defeats to Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev, as well as a shade of awe and undermining himself. Re-gaining his self-confidence and self-worth, Usman threatened to reshape back into what he was, declaring himself the boogeyman, which holds a lot of credibility now.

A Wrestling Masterclass

Usman also did it by dominating to prove himself as one of the most powerful grapplers in the UFC. His work was so systematic and unstoppable that past champions, such as Daniel Cormier, applauded it, as it had been one of the best performances ever witnessed, and Henry Cejudo termed it a master class. Silencing the burning stand-up performance brought forth by Buckley and dominating every square inch on the mat, Usman illustrated the blueprint that made him achieve five consecutive title defenses in his first stint as a welterweight champion.

What Next? Title Shot on The Cards

As soon as he won, Usman demanded another chance to get back in the title mix. Jack Della Maddalena winning the welterweight championship at UFC 315 and Islam Makhachev moving up a division might leave the way open to another shot at the title in the near future. Analysts in MMA are already set to match Usman against Belal Muhammad as a subsequent rivalry that would match competition as well as business. The fact that Usman was able to gain back the same confidence and superiority in Atlanta further makes his argument strong.

The Last Dance story

This comeback is being viewed as the final dance of Usman, as he is already 38. AS coverage in the Spanish language showed the image of a successful Civilian who wanted to have a last attempt to the peak to crown his career with a triumph. With his wrecking ball wrestling style and newfound confidence, winning in his latest fight against Buckley does not seem an accident but a statement to be made. Usman not only comes back, he is back with a purpose.

Will the Momentum Continue?

Usman did not make a mere comeback; it sounded like a statement. The decisive victory, the burden of the soul shed, and the declarations to the press depict a veteran who feels he has still one more run in him. It is followed by many bookmakers and fans; it is not clear how the end of every athlete will happen, but the performance of Usman recently indicates that it is a true revival.

Should Usman succeed in validating his regained vigor in a clash against Muhammad, or at least a higher goal, the next individual after the title belt, he would be able to lead his career a bit longer than picking a final stand. However, there is no denying the fact that with the new victory, Usman has made his way back into the elite bracket, placing him back on the finals track.

