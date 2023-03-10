Use of TVC for polls: INEC reacts to judgement

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that it will appeal a court judgement granting the request of two plaintiffs to use their Temporary Voter Cards for subsequent elections in the country.

The position was made known by Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Oyekanmi, who spoke in a statement on Thursday, expressed the intention of the commission to approach an appellate court.

He said: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been served a copy of the judgement delivered today by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division which ordered it to allow two Plaintiffs to vote with their Temporary Voter’s Card.

“The Commission is taking immediate steps to appeal against the judgement of the trial court.”

Justice Obiora Egwuatu had given the order allowing the use of the TVCs in a suit filed by two concerned Nigerians seeking its use in the general elections in the absence of Permanent Voter Cards

Justice Egwuatu said the order was made on the grounds that the plaintiffs were duly registered and captured in INEC’s database.

He, however, did not grant the third prayer of the plaintiffs to allow every eligible voter with a TVC to vote because the suit was not filed in a representative capacity.