The Federal Road Safety Corps says that it is still enforcing the installation of speed limit devices in vehicles and their usages by drivers to reduce speed on the highway.

The Unit Commander in Ore, Olusegun Aladenika, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Ore, Ondo State, on Wednesday.

Aladenika said that most motorists on the Ore-Benin Expressway had stopped installing the devices in their vehicles.

He reminded motorists that the FRSC is still enforcing its installation on vehicles and usage by drivers.

The FRSC boss said that the devices were to reduce speed on the highway in order to check road crashes that often resulted to loss of lives and property.

“Installing the speed limit devices by motorists in their vehicles to reduce speed on the highway is still very much in force.

“Motorists must not jettison the installation of the devices in their vehicles because they are good for both drivers and their passengers.

“It will reduce speed of the vehicle in transit on the highway thereby reducing road crashes and loss of lives and properties,” he said.

Aladenika, however, warned that any erring motorists caught driving above the speed limit would be arrested and punished accordingly.

He also urged them to patronise the appropriate registered organisations saddled with the responsibilities of issuing the devices to motorists.

He said that the FRSC was neither a registered body nor given the approval to install the devices but only enforces its default.

NAN reports that the FRSC introduced the use of speed limit devices in 2016 to reduce the incidents of accidents and loss of lives.

However, the enforcement and the compliance with the installation began on Feb. 1, 2017 with articulated trucks.