The National leadership of Labour Party on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to use the September 19 governorship election in Edo State as a template for his administration’s electoral reform agenda.

Julius Abure, the National Secretary of the party, made the call at a news briefing in Benin.

Abure said: “We are calling on the President to ensure that the next week’s governorship election in the state is free, fair and credible.

“There can never be democracy if electoral processes are not free, fair and credible.

“The President will not lose anything if the governorship election is credible.

“We urged him to use this Edo governorship election as a basis for his government’s electoral reform agenda.”

Abure noted that the electoral processes in the country had been characterised by irregularities and frauds.

“The President will write his name in gold if Edo governorship election is used to kick start the electoral reforms in the country,” he added.

Also speaking, Isaiah Osifo, the LP governorship candidate, called on the electorate to use their permanent voter cards wisely in electing a credible governor for the state.

Osifo further appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission and all agencies responsible for the conduct of elections to ensure credible exercise.