Use cultural events to market Yoruba tradition, culture — Gani Adams

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams at the weekend urged all Yoruba sons and daughters to use cultural events to market Yoruba culture and tradition.

Iba Adams made this known at the 2021 edition of Sango Festival held at the Alaafin of Oyo palace in Oyo.

The Yoruba Generalissimo noted with dismay the dwindling fortunes of the South-West region, disclosing that Yoruba has the potential to transform the region with cultural events that can draw culture promoters and enthusiasts from far and near to the region.

“What Kabiesi, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi is doing with this festival is to promote and market the Yoruba culture and identity to the world,

“This event creates an opportunity for others to know more about Sango and other deities; it provides the template for cultural growth and development. That is why I am using this opportunity to call on other monarchs in the Southwest to emulate Kabiesi and embrace the culture and tradition of their respective towns for better development.”

Aare Adams, however, charged all indigenes of the ancient town to support Alaafin in ensuring that Oyo remains the pacesetter in cultural activities, adding that people’s identities can only become known through cultural events like the Sango Festival.

Meanwhile, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi, eulogised the courage of the Aare Onakakanfo for being at the vanguard of cultural promotion.

The revered monarch pointed out that efforts are made regularly to place the Yoruba history in the right perspective, adding that in history, Sango is one of the Alaafin of Oyo noted for his courage and prowess in lightening.

“I believe in the sanctity of Yoruba culture and tradition. It is our heritage, it is our core values that we are being created for. Therefore, what we are doing today is that we are making history by sustaining our culture and identities and I am happy that Oyo is at the forefront of this crusade,” Oba Adeyemi said.