The Yoruba One Voice (YOV) has admonished South-west governors to draw inspirations from the unequal success of the late premier of the defunct Western region, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s all-inclusive and sustainable development agenda for the South-west region.

The apex Yoruba Diaspora group of about 174 socio-cultural organisations, said education and food security remains the fulcrum for effective social security in the region.

The group also urged the governors to lay more emphasis on unified contextualized education and agricultural development across the region.

The diaspora organisation made this known in a communique signed by the General Secretary and Publicity Secretary, Dr. Sina Okanlomo and Omoladun Orolugbagbe, shortly after the international webinar conference held recently.

The group, while urging Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde and the commissioner for police to release the three members of the Oodua Peoples Congress that were detained on account of the alleged arson and murder charges by the Oyo state police command, however, noted with concern the continued detention of the trio, pointing out that the protracted detention was a misplacement of justice against the people that had been suffering as a result of the criminal activities of the Fulani herdsmen.

“As an organisation that is committed to the actualisation of Oodua Republic, it is obvious that the long years of misrule, nepotism and failure of the government at the federal level to embrace the call for true federalism, YOV had resolved to pursue with all its strengths the struggle for self determination as the last option for the Yoruba race”.

“With the growing spate of insecurity across the country, the South-west cannot continue to play a second fiddle in a country that thrives in corruption and deceits.”

“We urge the governors of the six states in the region to lay more emphasis on the development of agriculture to ensure effective food security as it was done during the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s time as premier of the western region.”