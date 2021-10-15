Use Anambra poll to test-run e-transmission of results – ADP tells INEC

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State to test-run electronic transmission of results, ahead of the 2023 election.

Yabaji Sani, National Chairman, ADP, made the appeal on Friday in Abuja during the inauguration of the party’s campaign council for Anambra election.

Sani said that the Anambra poll was a great opportunity to test-run the technology-driven process, ahead of 2023.

“I wish to seize this opportunity to congratulate INEC on its historic victory over the debacle with the National Assembly on the issue of electronic transmission of election results.

“Most certainly, the courage demonstrated by the leadership of INEC under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has in no small measure, reinforced the confidence of Nigerians in the possibilities for the conduct of credible elections in the country in times ahead.

“In this regard, the ADP emphatically demands that the electoral body should test-run the electronic transfer of votes in the Anambra governorship election, ahead of 2023,” he said.

Sani also urged the federal government and security agencies to use the Anambra poll to gauge the efficacy of nation’s security apparatus ahead of the 2023.

He also tasked the government to ensure that the Anambra election was conducted as scheduled in a free, fair and credible way.