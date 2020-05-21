Sprint star Usain Bolt has become a father for the first time.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist and girlfriend Kasi Bennett welcomed a baby girl on Sunday.

Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness confirmed the arrival in a congratulatory tweet.

Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m distances, has been with Bennett for five years.

The couple are yet to share the name of their first child.

Bolt, 33, confirmed 30-year-old Bennett was expecting a daughter in a March Instagram video.

He has previously said he would advise his child to avoid pursuing a career in sport.

“I think the pressure is going to be too much,” he told The Times earlier this year.