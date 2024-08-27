USAID, Swiss Pharma partnership achieve milestone in pharmaceutical standards in Nigeria, West Africa

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with Swiss Pharma (Swipha), has recorded a significant milestone in the pharmaceutical industry that will protect and save lives.

According to the statement, USAID, “through technical assistance and partnership, helped Swipha become the first pharmaceutical company in Nigeria and West Africa to receive World Health Organization (WHO) prequalification for two essential medicines.”

The Agency emphasised: “This accomplishment underscores the joint commitment to improving healthcare services and access to life-saving medicines across the region.”

It further highlighted that Nigeria, for years, has faced challenges in procuring life-saving medicines due to high costs and the inability of many local pharmaceutical companies to meet international standards.

“These barriers have limited access to quality healthcare, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children and pregnant women.

“With USAID’s support, Swipha has not only attained the essential certification, but has also been recognized as the first pharmaceutical company in Nigeria and West Africa to comply with Good Manufacturing Practice standards as outlined by the WHO.

“This certification is a testament to the quality, safety, and efficiency of Swipha’s pharmaceutical products and processes,” the Agency noted.

It further explained that “The newly certified paediatric Zinc Sulphate is crucial in reducing the severity and duration of severe diarrhea, a leading cause of mortality among children under five years old in Nigeria.

“Sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine tablets—also manufactured by Swipha, and WHO-certified—are essential for preventing malaria in pregnancy, a significant contributor to child mortality in the country.

“With WHO prequalification, Swipha can now supply these essential medicines to organizations and governments globally, contributing to the improvement of children.”

Furthermore, USAID Acting Mission Director Alexis Taylor-Granados, during her visit to the Swipha factory in Lagos, remarked, “This achievement is a testament to the power of collaboration in improving healthcare in Nigeria.

“We are proud to have supported Swipha in reaching this milestone and look forward to continuing our partnership to ensure more quality medicines reach those who need them most.

“Together, we are building a healthier future for Nigeria.”

