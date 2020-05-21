The National Women’s Soccer League in the US is set to move forward with plans for a month-long, single-city NWSL tournament starting in late June.

The tournament will take place at Rio Tinto Stadium and Zions Bank Stadium in suburban Salt Lake City, Utah, with “regular” COVID-19 testing expected for all participants.

Already, some team members are expected to arrive as early as next week.

However, a spokeswoman for the NWSL declined to comment.

The news comes as teams and leagues across North America explore how – and when – they can return to competition.

The bulk of professional sports calendar has been on hold worldwide since March.

NASCAR returned to action on Sunday and the PGA Tour is expected to resume next month after putting on a charity two-on-two match on Sunday as well.

Other leagues, including the NHL and the NBA, have not yet set plans for resuming their seasons.

