US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday said she would, on assuming office, bring a bill to Congress with a roadmap to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people.

Harris said on Twitter that her first priority after assuming office would be to save American lives from the coronavirus pandemic.

Together with Biden, she also vowed to join the Paris climate agreement from which the Trump administration had withdrawn earlier.

She tweeted: “Day one @JoeBiden and I will act to get COVID-19 under control and save American lives.

”We’ll take action to protect Dreamers and send a bill to Congress with a roadmap to citizenship for 11million undocumented people.

”And we’ll rejoin the Paris Agreement. This is just the beginning.”

Dreamer refers to an immigrant youth who qualifies for the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act.

The program gives temporary protection to undocumented migrants (undocumented people) who arrived in the US as children, to live and work in the US without fear of deportation.

Earlier, the Trump administration had planned to scrap the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme created by the Obama administration.

DACA aims to give temporary, renewable protections to the young people, nicknamed Dreamers.

The Paris deal was drafted in 2015 to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change.

It aims to keep the global temperature rise this century well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5C.

ANI/NAN.