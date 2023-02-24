US vows more weapons for Ukraine, says ‘difficult times’ ahead

The United States Government announced a new $2 billion aid package for Ukraine on Friday being the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

It also condemned Kremlin for creating “the most urgent danger to European security since the end of World War II”.

The Pentagon said the weapons include additional ammunition for the Himars multiple rocket launchers, drones of the Switchblade type and equipment for mine clearance.

Washington is considered to be Ukraine’s most important ally when it comes to military support.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that under President Joe Biden’s leadership, the United States has committed more than $32 billion in game-changing security assistance to Ukraine over the past year.

F-16 fighter jets requested by Ukraine were not in the new package, however.

After months of debate about modern tanks, which are now on their way to Ukraine, Kiev’s international allies are now debating whether to supply Kiev with fighter jets.

“In response to the most urgent danger to European security since the end of World War II, we have moved swiftly with our allies to further unify and strengthen NATO,” Austin said.

“Putin’s reckless, illegal war is not just an all-out assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty and a historic threat to European security.

“He acknowledged that “difficult times may lie ahead. But let us remain clear-eyed about what is at stake in Ukraine.”

dpa/NAN.