US visa restrictions on ECOWAS countries threaten regional growth — Nigeria’s Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chair of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has raised concerns over proposed United States visa restrictions on West African countries, warning that such a policy could significantly hinder trade, diplomacy, and regional prosperity.

Speaking on Wednesday at the opening of the 54th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level in Abuja, Tuggar cautioned that the new restrictions—reportedly affecting all ECOWAS member states— could stifle efforts to deepen US-West Africa relations, particularly at a time when the region is ripe for economic cooperation and security collaboration.

He said, “It would be most unfortunate if it comes to pass, because we are a region of opportunities ready to do deals.

“We would like to do deals with the US, but visa restrictions are non-tariff barriers to deals.”

Describing the move as not only diplomatically counterproductive but also an economic setback, Tuggar noted that ECOWAS is rich in critical resources that could bolster global supply chains.

“We possess critical minerals and even rare earths such as Samarium from the Monazite found in my home State of Bauchi.

“We in this part of the world are students of the Art of the Deal and have been part of the international trading system even before the modern state system,” he noted.

The minister called on Washington to reassess its approach, assuring that ECOWAS remains open to global partnerships but will not wait indefinitely.

“ECOWAS countries and the US have a rare opportunity to create a partnership based on principles of need. We are also a strategic alternative to more distant and politically divergent energy producers,” he said.

“We will do deals for our prosperity; the only question is with whom? Who takes up the opportunities in our region by allowing government officials and technocrats, business executives and entrepreneurs to travel freely back and forth to close the deals?”

The United States is reportedly considering imposing a new wave of travel bans on several African countries, including Nigeria.

According to a memo, the affected nations—among them Benin, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Liberia—are expected to meet updated requirements from the State Department within 60 days.

The memo cited a lack of reliable civil documentation, weak cooperation with US authorities, and concerns over identity verification as reasons for the decision.

