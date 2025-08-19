US Visa Demands: We will retaliate — Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said that it will retaliate against all the new demands of the United States of America for the issuance of visas to Nigerians.

The position of the government followed a statement on Monday by the US Mission in Nigeria emphasising requirements for visa issuance to Nigerians.

In the statement on its X handle, the US Mission in Nigeria said Nigerians must provide their presence on social media as a must or be denied a visa.

It said: “Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form.

“Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit.

“Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”

Reacting to the development as reported by Vanguard News Nigeria, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said the government is aware of the development.

Ebienfa said the government was informed ahead of the announcement by the US Mission in Nigeria.

He said: “We are aware of the development.

“I think it’s part of the new measures they informed us before now that they will implement.

“Well, they mentioned those issues before.

“So, on things of this nature, the best we can do is to carry out reciprocal action.

“Some people from the US might want to apply for a visa, and we will adopt the same measures.

“I think that’s what the government might do because anything visa is reciprocal.

“What you are mandating our nationals to do, we will also mandate your citizens applying for our visa to do.

“The government will have an inclusive meeting that will involve the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and also our National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

“So, the stakeholders that are involved will have a meeting and agree on our best way to respond to it holistically.”

