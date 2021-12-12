US tornadoes: President Buhari condoles with Americans

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the sympathies of Nigeria to the Government and people of the United States of America following devastating tornadoes ripping across six states, leaving destruction and death on their trail.

The President’s condolence message was contained in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Reacting to the catastrophe shown around the globe since Friday, President Buhari said: “The destruction of whole towns, flattening of houses, schools, hospitals, businesses and other social infrastructure on a scale never seen before is deeply saddening.

“Our deepest sympathies go to all those affected, as well as the government and the American people.”

The President urged fellow citizens to join the rest of the world in praying for the deceased and the quick recovery of other victims and their families at this difficult time.