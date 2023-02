The United States and the Federal Government have signed an agreement to reinstate $954,000 allegedly stolen by a former governor of Bayelsa State, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

The agreement was signed on Thursday in Abuja by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, and the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Beatrice Jedy-Agba.

Details later…