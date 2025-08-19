US to Nigerians: Provide social media presence or be denied visa

The Government of the United States of America has told Nigerians to disclose all their social media presence in the last five years before applying or be denied a visa.

The US government made this demand known to Nigerians in a post by the United States Mission in Nigeria on its X handle on Monday.

The statement by the US Mission in Nigeria said failure to provide all the details would lead to the refusal of visa.

It said: “Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form.

“Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit.

“Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”

