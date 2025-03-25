US to Nigerians: Overstaying your visa could lead to permanent travel ban

The United States of America had told Nigerians travelling to the country that overstaying their visa could lead to a permanent travel ban.

The position of the country was made known to Nigerians by the United States Mission in Nigeria on its X handle on Monday.

The Eagle Online is reporting that for visitors to the country who do so on the B1/B2 visa, the maximum length of stay at a go is six months.

The Eagle Online also recalls that the US two years ago increased the life of its visa in the category to Nigerians from two years to five years.

However, this has not changed the fact that no visitor can stay for more than six months at a stretch.

Speaking on this on the X handle of its Mission in Nigeria, the United States of America said: “If you overstay your U.S. visa, you could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States. Consular officers have full access to your immigration history and will know about past violations.

“There is no such thing as an ‘honest mistake’ – it is your responsibility to use your visa correctly.”

