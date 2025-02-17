US to deport 201 Nigerians, says Drop Box policy not suspended

No fewer than 201 Nigerians are in the immigration camps set to be deported home from the United States in line with President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, just as the country revealed that it has not suspended the Drop Box policy of renewing its visa.

Eighty-five of those to be deported by the Donald Trump administration have been cleared for immediate eviction from the country.

According to the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr., among the first batch of deportees are those serving jail terms in US prisons.

The envoy said the deportees would be taken to Lagos, but did not indicate when.

He spoke during a meeting with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, in her office.

According to a statement by Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s media aide, Magnus Eze, the envoy said: “Those to be repatriated would be dropped in Lagos.

“There wouldn’t be room for whether it should be in Port Harcourt or Abuja.

“The first group will be convicted prisoners – those who committed crimes and are in US prisons.

“Some of them are those who have clearly violated US immigration laws.

“They appealed but were denied yet they are still in the US.

“They have committed immigration crime.”

The Minister pleaded for dignified treatment for Nigerians to be deported.

This is in view of the fact that many of those convicts being deported from the US are manacled – with handcuffs on their hands and legs.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu insisted that the US Government must follow the laid down conventions on the deportation of persons in repatriating immigrants.

The Minister urged the US to find a way of ameliorating the trauma of those to be deported, including allowing them ample opportunity to retrieve their assets in America.

She bemoaned the emotional and financial pains that many Nigerians in the US were already experiencing since the Trump Administration announced the plans.

She stated that the effect was far-reaching even to the hinterlands of Nigeria, where, for instance, several families, including children, relied on remittances from the US for their survival and education.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said: “With the new administration in the US, we want a situation where there will be commitments.

“If there will be repatriation, we want a dignified return.

“At the moment, we’re told that about 201 Nigerian nationals are in US immigration camps and about 85 have been cleared for deportation.

“Will there be any way of ameliorating their pains?

“This has been of great concern to not just Nigerian nationals in the US but family members in Nigeria who depend on them for survival, children whose school fees are paid for by these Diasporans.

“We are asking as a country whether they will be given ample time to handle their assets or will they just be bundled into planes and repatriated?

“It will really be traumatic, especially for those who have not committed any violent crime.”

The US envoy also spoke on the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

Mills said: “I think this (Trump) Administration will concentrate more on trade and commerce.

“This relationship is strong and we want it sustained.”

Odumegwu-Ojukwu expressed concern over the likely suspension of the Drop Box Visa System by the US Government.

The Minister urged Washington DC to reconsider the suspension of the policy such that Nigerians who had been travelling to the US for genuine reasons would not have to suffer unduly in procuring a US visa.

She urged the US Government to issue a statement clarifying its actual position on the Drop Box system to assuage the concerns of anxious Nigerians.

The Minister said that about 14,000 Nigerians are students in the US, with parents living in Nigeria.

These parents, she said, were worried whether there would be any change in student policy by the new US administration.

Expressing concern over the future of the United States Agency for International Development, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said: “We can’t say whether it’s outright suspension.

“A lot of NGOs are worried and waiting for clarification.

“We will just make that appeal on behalf of the NGOs in Nigeria.

“Even less than a month into the 90-day review, there have been concerns.

“I know before the completion of the review, there’s already humanitarian issues in Nigeria and Africa.

“We will appeal that this initiative be preserved.

“Even if it’s abrogated as an agency, there must be a way of keeping the ideals to ensure that the poor beneficiaries in the communities, not just in Nigeria but Africa, are not abandoned.”

The Minister further called for the injection of more impetus in the bilateral relations between Abuja and Washington DC.

Noting that Nigeria and the US had not done well in the area of trade, especially post-COVID-19, Odumegwu-Ojukwu called for investments in the mining sector.

According to her, diversification of investments would boost exports to the US.

She called for the reactivation of the Silent Secretariat, where the two countries assessed their bilateral relations.

She explained that the foreign policy of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, which focuses on democracy, development, demography and diaspora (4-Ds), was on course.

She restated the government’s commitment to citizen diplomacy.

She said: “One other area is not just diaspora but diplomacy, people-to-people contacts.

“So, the issue of illegal migration is there but the current administration is determined about citizen diplomacy.

“We want to know how our people in the diaspora are doing.

“We have some of them in prisons abroad.

“The administration is concerned about their welfare.”

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said that Nigeria needed strategic partnerships to tackle the demographic issue of unemployment, which triggers illegal migration, known as Japa syndrome in Nigeria parlance.

She said it was in line with the 4-Ds foreign policy of Nigeria that despite the Sahel crisis, the free movement policy of the Economic Community of West African States was still in place.

She said: “ECOWAS has been at its best, so, one has to appreciate that even with the exit of these states, free movement within the region is still there.

Also Read

“The immigration has not closed the borders.”

The US envoy said he looked forward to the bilateral relations between both countries becoming broader.

Drop Box Policy not suspended

According to Mills, the Drop Box Visa Policy had not been suspended.

The envoy explained: “Whenever there is a change in administration, policies are renewed.”

He assured that the position of the new US Government on the USAID, Drop Box Visa system and others, would be known in due course.

He acknowledged that the USAID did some specific things, particularly life-saving in the health sector, and humanitarian issues like mother-child.

“Some of these NGOs are feeling the pains, but the situation is being reviewed,” Mills said.

The envoy expressed concerns over democracy in Africa, noting the exit of three Sahel states from ECOWAS as well as the challenge of counter-terrorism.

The Nation.

Post Views: 67