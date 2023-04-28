Trending
US talk show host Jerry Springer dies at 79

The Eagle Online
FILE - Talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York on April 15, 2010. Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show unleashed strippers, homewreckers and skinheads to brawl and spew obscenities on weekday afternoons, has died. He was 79. A family spokesperson died Thursday at home in suburban Chicago. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79, his agent confirmed on Thursday to the PA news agency.

The US talk show host was best known for The Jerry Springer Show, which ran from 1991 until 2018 in the US.

His series inspired the UK’s The Jeremy Kyle Show, which ran on ITV between 2005 and 2019.

Springer was a British-born American broadcaster, journalist, actor, producer, lawyer and politician, who served as the 56th Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978.

He was also a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.

dpa/NAN.

