US Supreme Court dismisses Hawaii travel ban case

The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday formally dropped plans to hear a legal challenge brought by Hawaii against an earlier version of President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

It was targeting several Muslim-majority nations countries and a ban on refugees, both of which have expired and been replaced with revised policies.

Trump’s 120-day ban on refugees was expiring on Tuesday.

The court on October 10 disposed of the first of two travel ban cases after Trump’s earlier 90-day ban on people entering the US from six predominantly Muslim countries expired on September 24.

It was a replaced with a modified, open-ended ban involving eight countries.

Reuters/NAN.