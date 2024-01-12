US spends $1.3m to support Nigeria’s efforts to protect those vulnerable to trafficking

The United States Consul General in Nigeria, Will Steven, has revealed that between 2021 and 2023, the US Government through the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs provided $1.3 million to UNODC to support the Nigerian Government’s efforts to protect those vulnerable to trafficking.

He spoke on Thursday during the Official Handover of the Countering Human Trafficking Office in Lagos State.

The office is located at the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency Multi-Agency Complex, Bolade, Oshodi, Lagos.

According to Steven, it was truly an honour to gather for the official handover of the Countering Human Trafficking Office in Lagos State.

He mentioned that the initiative represents a significant step forward in their collective efforts to combat one of the most egregious violations of human rights, which is human trafficking.

He extended his gratitude to the Lagos State Government, specifically the Anti-Trafficking Unit of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency for its commitment to creating a safe and secure environment for its citizens.

He also extended his appreciation “to the Kingdom of Netherlands for their unwavering commitment to this cause and our continuing international partnership.

“To the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, our partner and implementers of this crucial project.

“UNODC’s expertise, dedication, and tireless efforts have been pivotal in bringing this vision to life.”

Stephen stressed that the fight against human trafficking demands a coordinated approach and the establishment of the office was a critical milestone in strengthening Nigeria’s criminal justice “response to trafficking in persons and demonstrates the importance of local authorities in this effort.

“It serves as a beacon of hope for victims and a symbol of our collective determination to eradicate this heinous crime.

“Between 2021 and 2023, the US Government through the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs provided $1.3 million to UNODC to support the Nigerian government’s efforts to protect those vulnerable to trafficking.

“By consolidating our resources and expertise, we aim to create a robust framework that will not only address the needs of current victims but also work towards prevention of future trafficking.

“The US Government understands the importance of a comprehensive response to human trafficking.

“That is why in addition to projects like this, which build the physical infrastructure, we have invested in the training of first responders as well as the reintegration of victims of trafficking.

“In 2023, through the US Agency for International Development, the US Government trained 160 civilian law enforcement officers to respond to cases of human trafficking and counselled more than 100 civil society organisations on how to identify and refer potential victims of trafficking.

“Through our Academy for Women Entrepreneurs programme, 20 victims of trafficking and other returned migrants received specialised business management training and mentorship from seasoned entrepreneurs, giving them the needed economic and social support to reintegrate into their communities.

“As we celebrate the opening of this office, let us also renew our commitment to collaboration, information sharing, and continuous improvement.

“The 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report from the US State Department underscores the evolving tactics employed by traffickers in Nigeria, such as cyber scam operations involving deceptive job postings and fraudulent dating websites to entice unsuspecting victims.

“But I’m assured with continued partnerships like these we can face these new tactics with innovative solutions.

“I would like to acknowledge all the individuals who have worked tirelessly to bring this project to fruition – from the architects and builders to the officers who will soon call this office their workplace.

“Your commitment to this cause is commendable, and the US Mission is confident that the Countering Human Trafficking Office will become a hub of excellence in the fight against trafficking in persons.”