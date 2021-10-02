US speaks on Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary

The United States of America has congratulated Nigerians on the 61st independence anniversary of their country.

The United States made its position known in a statement on Friday by its Secretary of State, Anthony J. Blinken.

The statement said: “On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I extend best wishes to the people of Nigeria on the 61st anniversary of their independence.

“The strong partnership between our two countries is based on our common commitment to democracy and diversity, and a shared spirit of entrepreneurship. As your partner, we will continue to support Nigerian efforts to counter terrorism and insecurity, improve health systems, strengthen democratic institutions, promote respect for human rights, and bolster economic growth including through bilateral trade and investment. We value Nigerian leadership on issues including African peace and security, ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back a more inclusive economy, and reducing greenhouse emissions and creating a clean energy future.

“The United States looks forward to expanding our relationship over the coming year and advancing our mutual interests.”

