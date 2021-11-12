US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal next week

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken will visit Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal from November 15-20, underscoring the depth and breadth of the US relationships with her African partners.

During the visit, the Secretary will advance US-Africa collaboration on shared global priorities, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back to a more inclusive global economy, combating the climate crisis, revitalizing democracies, and advancing peace and security.

According to a statement on Friday from the US Embassy, Abuja, titled, ‘Secretary Blinken’s travel to Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal,’ the top Joe Biden administration official would begin his trip in Nairobi, where he will meet with Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Amb Raychelle Omamo.

The Secretary and representatives of the Kenyan government will discuss their shared interests as members of the United Nations Security Council, including addressing regional security issues such as Ethiopia, Somalia, and Sudan.

“The Secretary will advance US-Kenyan cooperation on ending COVID-19, improving clean energy access, and protecting the environment. The Secretary will underscore US support for a peaceful and inclusive Kenyan election in 2022,” the statement further noted.

Blinken would then travel to Abuja, where he will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

They are expected to discuss furthering cooperation on global health, security, expanding energy access and economic growth, and revitalizing democracy.

The e m bassy explained that the Secretary would deliver a speech on US-Africa policy in the capital of Africa’s largest democracy and also engage with Nigerian entrepreneurs in the digital sector.

The statement read, ”The Secretary will conclude his trip in Dakar, where he will meet with President Macky Sall and Foreign Minister Aïssata Tall Sall to reaffirm the close partnership between our two countries.

“Given President Sall’s upcoming African Union chairmanship, Secretary Blinken looks forward to discussing regional issues and shared values.

“The Secretary will engage in events that highlight America’s strong commercial relationship with Senegal, amplify the role of female Senegalese entrepreneurs, and showcase the US partnership to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”