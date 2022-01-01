US sanctions Chinese Military Academy, eleven affiliates, over alleged illegal ‘biotechnology’ 

The United States (US) government has sanctioned a Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences and 11 affiliated research institutes for allegedly using biotechnology that controls the brain to support their armed forces.

This disclosure is contained in a leaked US classified document.

Recall that Chinese Academy was allegedly involved in the creation of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the former Donald Trump’s administration.

The US Commerce Department, which blacklisted the Chinese institutes, did not however go into detail about the weapons, but another separate cache of military documents from 2019 gives hints that China is focusing on paralyzing and controlling the opponents by attacking the enemy’s will to resist, instead of destroying the enemy.

The 2019 documents obtained and translated by the Washington Times show that the Chinese Academy of Military Sciences and its affiliates are now on the entity list, meaning that American firms cannot export or transfer goods to them without a licence.

While speaking to the FT, a US official, said the technology that China was trying to develop included gene editing, human performance enhancement and brain machine interfaces.

Following the development, the US Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, disclosed that there were concerns that China would use any of such weapons to maintain control over its own citizens – including ethnic minority Uighur Muslims.

She said: “Unfortunately, the People’s Republic of China is choosing to use these technologies to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups.

“We cannot allow US commodities, technologies and software that support medical science and biotechnical innovation to be diverted toward uses contrary to US national security.”

Consequently, the Commerce Department also blacklisted companies from China, as well as Georgia, Malaysia and Turkey, for allegedly diverting US items to the military of Iran, a US adversary.

The academy in 2021 was allegedly active in development of a COVID -19 vaccines, hence, the United States has been increasingly alarmed by the connections between civilian and military research in China.