US retrieves body of Nigerian-American killed by herdsmen, demands arrest of killers

Ayorinde Owolabi, the brother of a hotelier, late Olugbenga Owolabi, has said the United States of America has retrieved the remains of his brother and given the Nigerian Government a time frame to find his killers.

A report by The PUNCH said the brother of the deceased, who was killed in Ogbomosho, made this known to the newspaper.

Olugbenga and a worker at his hotel, Rachael Opadele, were abducted by gunmen in Ogbomoso, Oyo State and were killed by their abductors on August 3.

Olugbenga, a US citizen, was said to be living in Maryland, US and decided to invest in hospitality business in his hometown, Ogbomoso.

It was learnt that the hotel was opened in December 2021 and he was abducted and killed a few months after.

His funeral held on October 1 at the Trinity Life Church, Maryland, US.

Ayorinde, who spoke with The PUNCH Correspondent on Monday, said the American government asked the Department of State Services to bring his brother’s killers to justice.

He said: “The American government wanted evidence and they came down here to do a post-mortem.

“Another post-mortem was done in the US before the burial.

“The case was presented at the United Nations meeting which was just concluded.

“They have given the Nigerian government a time frame to get the perpetrators; the instruction was given to the DSS office, but up till now, no arrest has been made.

“They already have the facts that herdsmen were behind the killing.

“The American government took his body from LAUTECH back to the US.

“A death certificate was obtained at the LAUTECH teaching hospital and also at the Delaware State Military Hospital, USA.”