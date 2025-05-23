US restricts Harvard University from enrolling international students

The United States Government has restricted Harvard University from enrolling international students.

The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, announced the decision in a statement issued on Thursday via its X handle.

Noem cited the university’s failure to stem “violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus” as reasons for the “harsh penalty”.

The statement reads: “This decertification also means that existing aliens on F- or J- non-immigrant status must transfer to another university in order to maintain their non-immigrant status.”

Harvard University has been embroiled in a funding row with the Donald Trump administration, resulting from the school’s refusal to comply with the president’s demands.

Trump had asked that the university audit professors for plagiarism and report international students accused of misconduct no matter the degree.

Harvard also refused to eliminate its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programmes.

As part of the consequences, the Trump administration froze $2.2 billion in federal grants to Harvard last month.

Early this month, the education department threatened that Harvard would no longer receive research grants.

“Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country,” Noem said after Thursday’s decision was made public.

Harvard called the revocation “unlawful”.

Post Views: 17