US records 1,922 deaths in 24 hours, cases top 432,000

The United States recorded 1,922 deaths from the Coronavirus Disease, the most in a single day since its outbreak in the country.

This was part of the figures released on Wednesday by the John Hopkins University, which has been keeping a tab on the spread of the disease worldwide.

The university said the cases in the US were now over 432,000, with the worldwide infection figure at over 1.5 million.

No fewer than 88,000 persons had been killed worldwide by the COVID-19 since it broke out late in 2019 in Wuhan, China.

The United Kingdom, whose Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, remains in intensive care over COVID-19 infection, had 938 fatalities on Wednesday, taking its death toll past 7,000.