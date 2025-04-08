US reacts to Nigeria’s import ban on agricultural, pharmaceutical goods

The United States has criticised Nigeria’s import ban on 25 product categories, claiming it hinders American exports and deepens trade tensions.

The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) listed the restrictions—covering beef, poultry, fruit juice, pharmaceuticals, and spirits—among the top 10 unfair trade practices by foreign nations.

In a statement shared on Monday via X, the USTR highlighted the impact of Nigeria’s import ban on various sectors, particularly agriculture, pharmaceuticals, beverages, and consumer goods.

The agency argues that these limitations reduce export opportunities for US businesses and lead to lost revenue.

“Nigeria’s import ban on 25 different product categories impacts U.S. exporters, particularly in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, beverages, and consumer goods.

“Restrictions on items like beef, pork, poultry, fruit juices, medicaments, and spirits limit U.S. market access and reduce export opportunities.

“These policies create significant trade barriers that lead to lost revenue for U.S. businesses looking to expand in the Nigerian market,” the USTR said.

Nigeria is among several countries, including India, Thailand, Kenya, and the EU, cited for policies the U.S. says collectively block billions in potential exports.

India and Thailand’s restrictions on U.S. ethanol, and Kenya’s 50% corn tariff, were also flagged.

The USTR warned such practices hurt American farmers, manufacturers, and workers, linking them to job losses and factory closures.

Notably, China was criticized for undercutting U.S. flag makers, with $2 million in monthly lost sales due to Chinese imports.

The report comes as the U.S. ramps up protectionist policies under Trump’s trade agenda.

Post Views: 6