US raises alert over ‘elevated risks of terror attacks in Nigeria’, DSS reacts

The United States of America has issued a security alert on alleged plans by criminal elements to cause an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja.

The United States of America raised the alert in a statement by its Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Sunday.

It therefore advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel or movement, stay alert, avoid crowds and charge their phones in case of any emergency.

The security alert, dated October 23, 2022, was posted by the US Embassy in Abuja on its website on Sunday.

The statement was titled: “Emergency Information for American Citizens.”

It read: “There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja.

“Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organisations.

“The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice.

“Actions to Take:

“Avoid all non-essential travel or movement.

“Stay alert.

“Avoid crowds.

“Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.

“Carry proper identification.”

Reacting to the statement by the United States of America, the Department of State Services called for calm, saying it was working with other security agencies to maintain peace and order in Abuja.

A statement by the Secret Police of Nigeria, signed by its spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said it has been receiving enquiries on the alert raised by the US.

Afunanya said: “The Department of State Services (DSS) has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, today, 23/10/22.

“The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them.

“Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja.”