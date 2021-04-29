The United States of America Consulate General has said it has noticed a “notable increase in crime in Lagos”.

The Consulate General said this on the website of the United States of America Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria.

The alert, released on April 27, 2021, said reports of robberies/smash-and-grabs on the roads by armed men have increased significantly on both Ikoyi and Victoria Island.

It said typically, men on a motorcycle will follow a vehicle until it stops at a traffic light or intersection then approach the vehicle, present a weapon, and rob the occupants, adding that although most of these incidents happen at night, the US Consulate General in Lagos has received reports of robberies taking place during daylight hours.

The Consulate then advised US citizens in Nigeria on the development: “Please remember to be aware of your surroundings, especially when driving at night.”

It also gave safety tips to adopt to “reduce your risk of becoming a victim”:

Keep vehicle doors locked and windows rolled up at all times while driving, especially in traffic jams or at traffic lights.

Avoid driving alone at night and do not stop to help strangers on the road.

Ensure that valuables such as cash, laptops, phones, cameras, bags, etc. are kept out of sight.

Park your vehicle in areas that are well lit.

Survey the area around your vehicle before you approach and be aware of suspicious people.

Try to use main roads and avoid taking side roads at night.

Do not carry original documents such as your passport unless necessary.

Do not walk alone at night.

Carry only the amount of cash you will need.

The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos recommends that everyone consider the necessity of travel after 22:00 (10pm).

On actions to take, the advisory said:

Be aware of your surroundings

Keep a low profile

Stay alert in public places, including schools, hospitals, government facilities, places of worship, tourist locations, and transportation hubs

Review and alter travel routes and times to reduce time and place predictability

Avoid crowds and demonstrations

Exercise caution when walking or driving at night

Carry proper ID

Review your personal security plans

Monitor local media for updates

Review the Travel Advisory for Nigeria.