US President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement concludes landmark visit to Nigeria

The US President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement has successfully completed its first visit to the African continent, marking a significant milestone in US-Africa relations.

From July 14 to 17, 2024, the delegation engaged in high-level discussions and events in Lagos State and Abuja.

It focused on strengthening ties between the United States and Nigeria through diaspora-led initiatives.

The visit yielded concrete outcomes that will shape future collaborations.

In Lagos, new partnerships were forged between US and Nigerian universities, emphasising women’s education, STEM, and creative industries.

These agreements will facilitate knowledge exchange and create opportunities for students and faculty from both nations.

The delegation also engaged with Nigeria’s thriving tech ecosystem, identifying avenues for increased cooperation in the digital economy.

In Abuja, meetings with Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar and other senior officials reaffirmed the US’s commitment to building its relationship with Nigeria.

Discussions centred on leveraging diaspora expertise to address health, climate change, and economic growth challenges.

The visit to a USAID-supported healthcare centre highlighted ongoing collaborations in improving health outcomes for Nigerians.

This trip underscores the role of the African diaspora in strengthening US-Africa relations.

By tapping into the unique perspectives and connections of diaspora communities, the United States aims to deepen its engagement with Nigeria and the broader African continent.

The insights gained during this visit will inform PAC-ADE’s recommendations to President Joe Biden, potentially shaping policies that enhance cultural, social, political, and economic ties between African communities and the African diaspora in the United States.

Established by President Biden and Secretary Blinken in September 2023, the PAC-ADE serves as an important advisory body, bridging the gap between the United States and Africa through the power of diaspora engagement.

This inaugural trip to Nigeria demonstrates the Council’s commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships and driving positive change on both continents.

