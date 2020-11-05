The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, on Thursday sent words of encouragements to the newly elected Nigerian-American legislators: Esther Agbaje, Oye Owolewa, Nnamdi Chukwuocha and others for doing the nation proud.

In a letter he signed personally, Iba Adams reiterated the need for Nigerians in the Diaspora to aspire and seek elective positions, saying the victory was truly a fulfilment of a big dream.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Adams also maintained that though Agbaje, Owolewa and Chukwuocha are just some of the “progressive greenhorns” in American politics, they have what it takes to make great impacts in their respective positions, adding that the trio surely deserved to be celebrated, going down in Nigeria’s history as men and women of great achievements.

Applauding the winning spirit and confidence displayed by Nigerians in the elections, the Yoruba leader described their victory as testimony of the fact that many Nigeria’s best brains and people of exceptional knowledge that are doing wonders across the world are now being elected into elective positions.