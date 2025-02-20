US: Our Air Force will target terrorists across Africa

The United States of America has said that the US Air Force will target terrorists across Africa.

General James Hecker, the Commander of the US Air Forces, Europe and Africa, revealed this on Wednesday at a news conference.

He said this at the digital news conference in Lusaka, Zambia while attending the 2025 African Air Chiefs’ Symposium.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the digital conference was organised to enable Hecker to discuss the commitments of the US to military partnerships with African nations and AACS operations.

Hecker said terrorist groups like ISIS were high-value targets that threatened African nations and would be targeted by the US as it did against ISIS in Somalia recently.

He said: “They are significant high-value targets that threaten African nations and threaten the United States.

“So we will continue to go after terrorist organisations that threaten our African partners as well as the United States.”

Hecker said that the US was willing to collaborate with African air forces, not only by way of security support, but also through humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts.

On Boko Haram insurgency and how the US Air Force can help the Nigerian military achieve air superiority over the terrorists, he said his country had already been supporting Nigeria.

He said: “Well, I think as you know, the US Government has provided training and equipment to Nigeria for quite a while, so hopefully that will help them out.

“But what we’re looking at in this conference is not that.

“We’re not talking about air superiority or conflict.

“We’re talking about how we can help each other – African nations can help one another – and that’s what the goal of this conference is.”

Also speaking, Zambia’s Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Oscar Nyoni, gave an insight into the symposium and how AACS member states would respond to humanitarian needs, if a disaster struck.

According to him, with AACS, humanitarian/disaster needs like foodstuff, logistics, supplies and aerial vehicles will be easily provided by member states contributing whatever they are able to contribute.

Nyoni said: “Remember, we are an air force – we are air forces that have come together, and with our friends from the US and all the other member-states, it becomes easier for logistics to come on board and makes it easy for the one who is in trouble to be assisted.

“The more the numbers, the better for us.”

