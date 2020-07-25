The United States Navy has awarded a Nigerian officer, Lieutenant Victor Agunbiade, its medal of commendation for his meritorious service.

The US Navy said Agunbiade effectively managed its largest cash disbursing office handling $45 million (N17 billion) in cash transaction.

This, it said, accounted for around 70 per cent of its overseas disbursing volume.

According to the award citation, Agunbiade earned the honour while serving as cash Disbursing Officer at the navy’s Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti between October 2019 and July.

The citation added: “Additionally, he managed 100 per cent accountability of $23 million (N8.7 billion) across six rigorous inspections and independent audits with zero discrepancies.

“By his unswerving determination, wise judgment and complete dedication to duty, Agunbiade reflected great credit upon himself and upheld the highest traditions of the United States naval service.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this is not the first time Agunbiade is getting special recognition in the US Navy.

In 2018, he was named the Navy’s 2018 Officer Recruiter of the Year, alongside 17 others, and honoured at the annual Recruiter of the Year ceremony in Washington D.C.

Agunbiade enlisted in the US Navy as a storekeeper in 2008, and was commissioned as a supply corps officer in 2013.

Local media quoted officials as saying he plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness.

He is also credited with strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.