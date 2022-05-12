Subscribe
Featured

US Mission Nigeria announces Mandela Washington Fellows + Full list

By No Comments4 Mins Read

The United States Mission Nigeria has selected 56 recipients for the Mandela Washington Fellowship for 2022.

It has also selected 16 alumni from the MWF cohort from 2021 to participate in this year’s Alumni Enrichment Institute.

Launched in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders is the flagship exchange programme of the US Government-sponsored Young African Leaders Initiative created to further the United States’ commitment to investing in the future of Africa.

Each year, US Missions across Sub-Saharan Africa select accomplished leaders, who have established records of promoting innovation and positive impact in their countries.

This summer, the Fellows will travel to the United States to participate in six-week Leadership Institutes studying Business, Civic Engagement, or Public Management at US colleges and universities.

At the conclusion of the Leadership Institutes, the Fellows will attend the annual Mandela Washington Fellowship Summit, where Fellows, US Government officials and representatives from businesses and organisations with interest in Africa engage in high-level sessions and workshops.

After completing the Leadership Institutes and Summit, Fellows are eligible to participate in several MWF alumni opportunities such as the Alumni Enrichment Institute that build the on skills and connections developed during their summer exchange programme.

Since 2014, over 5,000 young leaders from every country in Sub-Saharan Africa have participated in the MWF with 456 Fellows hailing from Nigeria.

Thus far, Nigeria remains the largest contributor of Fellows each year.

Commenting on the significance of the MWF, Ambassador Mary Leonard, stated: “The United States is dedicated to investing in the next generation of young Nigerian leaders reinforcing the strong partnership between both nations.

“The vision, courage, and drive to innovate of Mandela Washington Fellows will help shape the future of Nigeria for many generations to come.”

US Mission Nigeria congratulates the following recipients of the Mandela Washington Fellowship and participants of the Alumni Enrichment Institute for 2022.

 

First Name

Last Name

Track

Abidemi

Ojo

Leadership in Business

Abubakar

Idris

Leadership in Public Management

Ahmad

Abdulsamad

Leadership in Public Management

Aisha

Yahaya

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Akintunde

Babatunde

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Alexis

Adelu

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Alkali

Jonah

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Anointed

Riches

Leadership in Public Management

Assurance

Chinemerem-Ayilara

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Babajide

Oluwase

Leadership in Business

Blessing

Bashir

Leadership in Business

Chidiogo

Odunukwe

Leadership in Public Management

Chinemerem

Jonathan

Leadership in Business

Collins

Obi

Leadership in Public Management

Daniel

Oladoja

Leadership in Public Management

David

Effiong

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Dorcas

Elisha

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Ebere

Okonkwo

Leadership in Business

Esther

Balami

Leadership in Public Management

Etieno

Udoh

Leadership in Public Management

Freda

Anyanwu

Leadership in Business

Gabriel

Bell-Gam

Leadership in Public Management

Helen

Okotie

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Ifelola

Olaleye

Leadership in Business

Ikenna

Ogbudimkpa

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Immaculate

Nwajagu

Leadership in Business

Kedei

Ibiang

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Kurutsi Tabki

Joshua

Leadership in Public Management

Mayokun

Iyaomolere

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Mohammed

Salman

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Moshood

Sanni

Leadership in Business

Mukhtar Maigamo

Garba

Leadership in Public Management

Naima

Usman

Leadership in Public Management

Nnaemeka

Nweje

Leadership in Business

Olajumoke

Adedeji

Leadership in Business

Olaoluwa

Balogun

Leadership in Business

Olufunmilola

Kehinde

Leadership in Business

Oluwatosin

Oke

Leadership in Public Management

Oluwole

Adegbule

Leadership in Public Management

Onyekachi

Kanu

Leadership in Public Management

Oritoke

Aluko

Leadership in Public Management

Osariemen

Omoruyi

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Pearl

Utuk

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Rafiu

Lawal

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Rahila

Ibrahim

Leadership in Public Management

Samuel

Lawal

Leadership in Business

Samuel

Okerinde

Leadership in Public Management

Sophia

Lawal

Leadership in Public Management

Stella

Ajige

Leadership in Business

Temitope

Olatimehin

Leadership in Business

Titilayo

Falaiye

Leadership in Business

Tracy

Onabirekhanlen

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Yetunde

Adeseluka

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Zainab

Bala

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Zigwai

Tagwai

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Zion

Obeten

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Abdullahi

Abdul-Fatah

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Abdulsalam

Aderibigbe

Leadership in Business

Amarachi

Kalu Igwe

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Amina

Abubakar

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Chekwube

Iheanacho

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Chima

Amadi

Leadership in Business

Chisom

Nwankwo

Leadership in Public Management

Courage

Agbonlahor

Leadership in Business

Enibokun

Orobator

Leadership in Public Management

Farida

Habu

Leadership in Business

Muhammad

Umara

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Nkechinyere

Uguru

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Ojooluwa

Ibiloye

Leadership in Public Management

Oluwatoyin

Ajilore

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Racheal

Inegbedion

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Saida

Mansur

Leadership in Public Management

