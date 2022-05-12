US Mission Nigeria announces Mandela Washington Fellows + Full list

The United States Mission Nigeria has selected 56 recipients for the Mandela Washington Fellowship for 2022.
It has also selected 16 alumni from the MWF cohort from 2021 to participate in this year’s Alumni Enrichment Institute.
Launched in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders is the flagship exchange programme of the US Government-sponsored Young African Leaders Initiative created to further the United States’ commitment to investing in the future of Africa.
Each year, US Missions across Sub-Saharan Africa select accomplished leaders, who have established records of promoting innovation and positive impact in their countries.
This summer, the Fellows will travel to the United States to participate in six-week Leadership Institutes studying Business, Civic Engagement, or Public Management at US colleges and universities.
At the conclusion of the Leadership Institutes, the Fellows will attend the annual Mandela Washington Fellowship Summit, where Fellows, US Government officials and representatives from businesses and organisations with interest in Africa engage in high-level sessions and workshops.
After completing the Leadership Institutes and Summit, Fellows are eligible to participate in several MWF alumni opportunities such as the Alumni Enrichment Institute that build the on skills and connections developed during their summer exchange programme.
Since 2014, over 5,000 young leaders from every country in Sub-Saharan Africa have participated in the MWF with 456 Fellows hailing from Nigeria.
Thus far, Nigeria remains the largest contributor of Fellows each year.
Commenting on the significance of the MWF, Ambassador Mary Leonard, stated: “The United States is dedicated to investing in the next generation of young Nigerian leaders reinforcing the strong partnership between both nations.
“The vision, courage, and drive to innovate of Mandela Washington Fellows will help shape the future of Nigeria for many generations to come.”
US Mission Nigeria congratulates the following recipients of the Mandela Washington Fellowship and participants of the Alumni Enrichment Institute for 2022.
First Name
Last Name
Track
Abidemi
Ojo
Leadership in Business
Abubakar
Idris
Leadership in Public Management
Ahmad
Abdulsamad
Leadership in Public Management
Aisha
Yahaya
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Akintunde
Babatunde
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Alexis
Adelu
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Alkali
Jonah
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Anointed
Riches
Leadership in Public Management
Assurance
Chinemerem-Ayilara
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Babajide
Oluwase
Leadership in Business
Blessing
Bashir
Leadership in Business
Chidiogo
Odunukwe
Leadership in Public Management
Chinemerem
Jonathan
Leadership in Business
Collins
Obi
Leadership in Public Management
Daniel
Oladoja
Leadership in Public Management
David
Effiong
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Dorcas
Elisha
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Ebere
Okonkwo
Leadership in Business
Esther
Balami
Leadership in Public Management
Etieno
Udoh
Leadership in Public Management
Freda
Anyanwu
Leadership in Business
Gabriel
Bell-Gam
Leadership in Public Management
Helen
Okotie
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Ifelola
Olaleye
Leadership in Business
Ikenna
Ogbudimkpa
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Immaculate
Nwajagu
Leadership in Business
Kedei
Ibiang
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Kurutsi Tabki
Joshua
Leadership in Public Management
Mayokun
Iyaomolere
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Mohammed
Salman
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Moshood
Sanni
Leadership in Business
Mukhtar Maigamo
Garba
Leadership in Public Management
Naima
Usman
Leadership in Public Management
Nnaemeka
Nweje
Leadership in Business
Olajumoke
Adedeji
Leadership in Business
Olaoluwa
Balogun
Leadership in Business
Olufunmilola
Kehinde
Leadership in Business
Oluwatosin
Oke
Leadership in Public Management
Oluwole
Adegbule
Leadership in Public Management
Onyekachi
Kanu
Leadership in Public Management
Oritoke
Aluko
Leadership in Public Management
Osariemen
Omoruyi
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Pearl
Utuk
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Rafiu
Lawal
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Rahila
Ibrahim
Leadership in Public Management
Samuel
Lawal
Leadership in Business
Samuel
Okerinde
Leadership in Public Management
Sophia
Lawal
Leadership in Public Management
Stella
Ajige
Leadership in Business
Temitope
Olatimehin
Leadership in Business
Titilayo
Falaiye
Leadership in Business
Tracy
Onabirekhanlen
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Yetunde
Adeseluka
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Zainab
Bala
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Zigwai
Tagwai
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Zion
Obeten
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Abdullahi
Abdul-Fatah
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Abdulsalam
Aderibigbe
Leadership in Business
Amarachi
Kalu Igwe
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Amina
Abubakar
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Chekwube
Iheanacho
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Chima
Amadi
Leadership in Business
Chisom
Nwankwo
Leadership in Public Management
Courage
Agbonlahor
Leadership in Business
Enibokun
Orobator
Leadership in Public Management
Farida
Habu
Leadership in Business
Muhammad
Umara
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Nkechinyere
Uguru
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Ojooluwa
Ibiloye
Leadership in Public Management
Oluwatoyin
Ajilore
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Racheal
Inegbedion
Leadership in Civic Engagement
Saida
Mansur
Leadership in Public Management