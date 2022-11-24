US Mission announces availability of no-interview student visa renewals

The US Mission in Nigeria has said current students in the US on an F1 or academic J1 visa may be eligible to renew their student visa without an interview when they return to Nigeria over the winter break.

This was made known in a statement made available on Wednesday by the United States Mission in Nigeria.

The mission said to qualify for this procedure, such student must be physically in Nigeria, renewing a student visa that was still valid or had expired within the past 24 months and the renewal should be either to: continue participation in the same major course of study even if at a different institution; or attend the same institution even if in a different major course of study.

It noted that by scheduling a no-interview student visa renewal appointment, students will be able to drop off their passports at a DHL location in Lagos, on a date and time scheduled using the Consulate’s online booking system.

It said: “The U.S. Mission in Nigeria is committed to returning your passport to you within two weeks from your appointment date and will prioritise any required follow up interviews.

“To schedule a no-interview student visa renewal appointment go to www.ustraveldocs.com/ng and follow the instructions.”

The mission said that on the day and time of scheduled appointments, the students should visit a designated DHL facility to drop off their application with the following documents:

A printout of the submission letter (printed from www.ustraveldocs.com/ng)

A DS-160 completed in the last six months

An approved I-20

A receipt for their I-901 SEVIS fee

The passport containing the expired student visa (if that passport has expired, a current valid passport must be included)

A passport photograph taken in the last six months meeting these requirements.

The mission also said that applicants who do not meet the above criteria should visit and schedule a regular appointment at www.ustraveldocs.com/ng, noting that each applicant must meet the qualifications individually.

It said: “For instance, we cannot accept a renewal for a child if the parent is the only one who qualifies under the guidelines. In that case, the child would need to schedule an appointment and come to the Embassy or Consulate for an interview.

“During the rescheduling process, you will be asked questions confirming eligibility for the student renewal program and be provided instructions on how to submit the application through the document delivery center.”





